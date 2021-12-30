Police investigate drowning at Baymeadows apartment complex

Police said someone drowned Thursday in a retention pond at a Baymeadows apartment complex.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police say someone drowned Thursday morning in a retention pond at an apartment complex off Old Baymeadows Road.

The drowning was reported at the Baytree on Baymeadows Apartments, which are just east of the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Old Baymeadows Road.

A map of the complex shows a large retention pond surrounded by buildings.

There is a posted No Swimming sign at the pond.

News4JAX has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated when police provide more information at a briefing expected later this morning.