Curbside recycling services resume in St. Aug Beach on January 3

Curbside recycling services to resume in St. Aug Beach on January 3 | Photo: City of St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Curbside recycling collection service will resume in St. Augustine Beach starting Jan. 3, the city announced on Friday.

Important information:

Recycling pick-up will be the same day as your trash pick-up day

The city is only collecting the city-issued blue 18-gallon bins. Recyclables put in any type of closed container, large or small, will not be picked up.

Recycled items should be loose in the bins, not in a plastic bag or any other type of bag. Bagged items will not be picked up.

The city can only accept:

Type 1 and 2 plasticsSteel and Aluminum cansPaper and cardboard

Other items placed in bins will result in the bins not being emptied. Bins not emptied will be tagged with an explanation of the cause.

The city can not accept:

Plastic bags of any type. Glass of any type. Cartons – milk, juice, etc. Fast food bags. Pizza boxes. Plastics, other than Type 1 or 2 – e.g. Yogurt containers, pill bottles, plastic wraps, Styrofoam, etc. Aluminum foil or baking/serving dishes

Each dwelling unit is entitled to two (2) 18-gallon City-issued recycling bins. If you do not have an 18-gallon City-issued bin, please contact City Hall at (904) 471-2122.

For more information on the changes to the recycling program, please visit www.staugbch.com, visit the City’s Facebook page and sign up for the e-newsletter by texting CITYOFSAB TO 22828.

The dumpsters at City Hall will remain available through the first week in January 2022.