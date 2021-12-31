Curbside recycling services resume in St. Aug Beach on January 3

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Curbside recycling collection service will resume in St. Augustine Beach starting Jan. 3, the city announced on Friday.
Important information:
- Recycling pick-up will be the same day as your trash pick-up day
- The city is only collecting the city-issued blue 18-gallon bins. Recyclables put in any type of closed container, large or small, will not be picked up.
- Recycled items should be loose in the bins, not in a plastic bag or any other type of bag. Bagged items will not be picked up.
The city can only accept:
- Type 1 and 2 plasticsSteel and Aluminum cansPaper and cardboard
- Other items placed in bins will result in the bins not being emptied. Bins not emptied will be tagged with an explanation of the cause.
The city can not accept:
- Plastic bags of any type. Glass of any type. Cartons – milk, juice, etc. Fast food bags. Pizza boxes. Plastics, other than Type 1 or 2 – e.g. Yogurt containers, pill bottles, plastic wraps, Styrofoam, etc. Aluminum foil or baking/serving dishes
Each dwelling unit is entitled to two (2) 18-gallon City-issued recycling bins. If you do not have an 18-gallon City-issued bin, please contact City Hall at (904) 471-2122.
For more information on the changes to the recycling program, please visit www.staugbch.com, visit the City’s Facebook page and sign up for the e-newsletter by texting CITYOFSAB TO 22828.
The dumpsters at City Hall will remain available through the first week in January 2022.