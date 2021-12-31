78º
Curbside recycling services resume in St. Aug Beach on January 3

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Curbside recycling services to resume in St. Aug Beach on January 3 | Photo: City of St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Curbside recycling collection service will resume in St. Augustine Beach starting Jan. 3, the city announced on Friday.

Important information:

  • Recycling pick-up will be the same day as your trash pick-up day
  • The city is only collecting the city-issued blue 18-gallon bins. Recyclables put in any type of closed container, large or small, will not be picked up.
  • Recycled items should be loose in the bins, not in a plastic bag or any other type of bag. Bagged items will not be picked up.

The city can only accept:

  • Type 1 and 2 plasticsSteel and Aluminum cansPaper and cardboard
  • Other items placed in bins will result in the bins not being emptied. Bins not emptied will be tagged with an explanation of the cause.

The city can not accept:

  • Plastic bags of any type. Glass of any type. Cartons – milk, juice, etc. Fast food bags. Pizza boxes. Plastics, other than Type 1 or 2 – e.g. Yogurt containers, pill bottles, plastic wraps, Styrofoam, etc. Aluminum foil or baking/serving dishes

Each dwelling unit is entitled to two (2) 18-gallon City-issued recycling bins. If you do not have an 18-gallon City-issued bin, please contact City Hall at (904) 471-2122.

For more information on the changes to the recycling program, please visit www.staugbch.com, visit the City’s Facebook page and sign up for the e-newsletter by texting CITYOFSAB TO 22828.

The dumpsters at City Hall will remain available through the first week in January 2022.

