‘F*** Biden’ flag sitting atop Jacksonville crane stirs controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A profane anti-Biden flag is causing controversy as a Jacksonville pastor and city leaders are working to get it removed before Friday’s TaxSlayer Bowl.

The offensive flag that uses the F-word and President Joe Biden’s name has been hung atop a federal contractor’s crane, according to the city, who’s doing work on the St. Johns River dredging project.

The flag is flying next to TIAA Bank Field, where thousands of visitors are expected Friday for the bowl game.

News4JAX requested comment from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s office. A spokesperson said the city is working to find out which contractor placed the flag up there and they will be asked to take it down.

News4JAX spoke with Pastor R.L. Gundy, who first told us of the flag. He said the flag sends the wrong message about Jacksonville, regardless of political beliefs.

“This is not Jacksonville. This is not who we are. We have our differences, and we don’t want people coming to Jacksonville from around the world to see a sign, a partisan sign near our stadium near our bridge,” Gundy said.

Gundy said he’s reached out to Councilman Reggie Gaffney, State Sen. Audrey Gibson, Rep. Al Lawson and other senators at the federal level including Sen. Marco Rubio in reference to the flag.

Gundy says he wants the contractors who hung the flag to be identified and held responsible.