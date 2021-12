FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Jacksonville was killed in a crash Friday morning in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 around 7:13 a.m. when they left the roadway and hit the guardrail by the emergency lane, according to a release.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

No other vehicles were involved.