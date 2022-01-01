JSO: Woman pulled from house fire dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who was pulled from a house fire at West Virginia Avenue at Hema Road in Northwest Jacksonville has died at the hospital, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire began sometime before 8 a.m. and police said when firefighters arrived, they were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

They found a woman inside the home and took her to the hospital where she died from her injuries. JSO Sgt. Isaraj said her cause of death will be determined after an autopsy.

Isaraj said the Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play. The state fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.