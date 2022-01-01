Pedestrian killed by train on Philips Hwy, JFRD says

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, a person is dead after being hit by a train on Philips Hwy.

Crews responded to the accident around 5:30 a.m. According to JFRD’s Twitter, the accident was fatal. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

Crews have responded to an accident on Phillips Hwy at Mussels Acres involving a train vs a pedestrian that has been fatal…. Expect delays in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) January 1, 2022

News4Jax Reporter Aaron Farrar is currently at the scene to learn more information. You can expect delays in the area.