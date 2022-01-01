64º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Local News

Pedestrian killed by train on Philips Hwy, JFRD says

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Jessica James, Associate producer

Tags: Crash, JFRD, JSO
JSO investigating train vs pedestrian crash on Philips Hwy (Aaron Farrar WJXT)

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, a person is dead after being hit by a train on Philips Hwy.

Crews responded to the accident around 5:30 a.m. According to JFRD’s Twitter, the accident was fatal. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

News4Jax Reporter Aaron Farrar is currently at the scene to learn more information. You can expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Morning Show reporter

email

facebook

twitter

email