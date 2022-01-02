Deputies searching for missing child last seen at Middleburg Starbucks 3 days ago

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Deputies in Clay County are searching for a missing child who was last seen on Dec. 30 at a Starbucks in Middleburg.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Ethan Angel Urbina was last seen in person at the Starbucks located at 1795 Blanding Blvd. around 11 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said he may be endangered.

Ethan was last active on social media on Dec. 31 at around 11 a.m. He is not believed to be violent or have access to any weapons, the Sheriff’s Office said. Ethan is approximately 5-foot-10 with a medium build and eyeglasses. It is unknown what he is wearing at this time.

If you see or have any information on Urbina’s whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512, dial/text 911 or contact Det. Vereen at (904) 625-8762.