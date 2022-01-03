13-year-old killed while riding bike in St. Johns County

St. Johns County, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy from Hastings, Florida, died on Sunday after he was hit from behind by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Road 13. The pickup truck, driven by a 46-year-old man, was traveling east, passing the Cowpen Branch Rd. intersection, when he collided with the bike from behind.

The boy was thrown from his bike onto the road. The pickup truck came to a final rest on the right shoulder. The bicycle was still attached to the truck when officers arrived, the FHP report says.

The truck driver from Hollister, Florida, did not sustain any injuries. FHP says it is unclear why he did not see the boy in front of him, or if he will face any charges.