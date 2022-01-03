Air travel still struggling to get back on track

Airline employees sick with COVID 19 and bad weather around the country led to cancellations, and as travelers try to get back home from the holidays, they’re still dealing with delays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Airline employees sick with COVID 19 and bad weather around the country led to cancellations, and as travelers try to get back home from the holidays, they’re still dealing with delays.

According to Flight aware it depends on where you are going when it comes to those delays. By Monday afternoon, there were 43 delays at JAX and 32 cancellations.

Some airlines are seeing a great impact than others. Southwest has had 10 cancelled, 5 delayed.

The other airlines have 5 or less cancellations.

As far as destinations, Washington D.C. and New York City are seeing the most cancellations Monday out of all the regions in the country because the same system that brought us chilly weather, also brought strong winds and snow for the D.C and East Coast.