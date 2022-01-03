Catholic schools superintendent mandates masks for students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Diocese of St. Augustine is requiring masks for all of its schools as students return from the winter break.

A letter sent to parents reads, “Every county in the diocese has exceeded the 10% threshold [for COVID-19 positive cases] and masks will therefore be required indoors at every school.”

The list of schools that are required to have masks are marked on www.dosaeducation.org. Superintendent Deacon Scott Conway wrote that the administrators hope to have the requirement for a short time.

The mandate affects 24 elementary schools and five high schools. New quarantine procedures were also put into place. Read the full announcement here.

The letter states if families do not want their children to wear masks, school administrators and parents will discuss options on a case-by-case basis.