Teens facing charges in fatal shooting of 17-year-old

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Two teenagers are facing charges in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old, who was found Sunday in Orange Park, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to the area of Bonnlyn Drive and Clermont Avenue South just after noontime Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said they found someone who had been shot to death.

Through witness testimony, evidence and surveillance video, deputies identified two persons of interest, investigators said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Neeper, 17, was arrested and charged with murder. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with evidence tampering and accessory to murder.

According to arrest reports obtained by News4JAX, an investigator wrote that one of the teens acted as a “lookout” while another shot and killed 17-year-old Jandel Rodriguez.

The Sheriff’s Office said there was animosity between the two suspects and the victim and that the shooting was the result of a fight.

Ad

According to the reports, Neeper goes to Orange Park High School and the other teen arrested attends Bannerman Learning Center.

The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges and arrests are possible.