$575 million up for grabs during Wednesday night Powerball drawing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Powerball lottery numbers for a $540 million jackpot were drawn Monday night.
The numbers chosen Monday night were 2, 33, 13, 32, 48. The Powerball is 22.
No one took home the jackpot -- but there might be some lesser prize winners out there.
The next drawing — on Wednesday night — will be at least an estimated $575 million, CBS said.
Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
It’s played three times a week.
CBS says the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million.