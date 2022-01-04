$575 million up for grabs during Wednesday night Powerball drawing

SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A Powerball ticket sits on the counter at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Powerball lottery numbers for a $540 million jackpot were drawn Monday night.

The numbers chosen Monday night were 2, 33, 13, 32, 48. The Powerball is 22.

No one took home the jackpot -- but there might be some lesser prize winners out there.

The next drawing — on Wednesday night — will be at least an estimated $575 million, CBS said.

Powerball is played in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It’s played three times a week.

CBS says the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million.