Local lawyer sets up GoFundMe for Joe Exotic to ‘pay that b---- Carole Baskin’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We didn’t see this one coming.

Joe Exotic now has an official GoFundMe account to, in his own words, “pay @$&#!%! Carole Baskin back.”

The account, which is asking for $500,000, was set up by John M. Phillips, Joe Exotic’s lawyer. It says it was created to help cover recent legal fees associated with his nemesis Carole Baskin.

“Joe Exotic is asking for (you to) help him “pay that b- Carole Baskin back,” a tweet from Phillips said. “Want to help? If you enjoyed Tiger King or had some Joe Exotic fun, please donate, share. Joe will connect with some donors when he can.”

Joe Exotic is asking for help him “pay that b- Carole Baskin back.” More info at the official @gofundme of @joe_exotic. We did it, @iamcardib. Want to help? If you enjoyed Tiger King or had some Joe Exotic fun, please donate, share. Joe will connect with some donors when he can. https://t.co/nJzlQ9EPiy — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) January 5, 2022

Joe says he still owes $1 million to Carole’s Big Cat Rescue from her trademark infringement lawsuit.

“I will walk out of prison with the clothes on my back, a $1 million judgment against me and no home or clothes,” Joe wrote. “My health is deteriorating, and I was recently diagnosed with cancer and prison has not been kind.”

Ad

Joe went on to say he wanted a fresh start, but couldn’t do so with debt still owed to Carole.

“Simply put, I cannot get a fresh start until I pay @$&#!%! Carole Baskin back,” Joe said.

Joe said Phillips will put the funds in a trust account and that he will not be taking a dime. As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the GoFundMe account had only reached $80 of its $500,000 goal in 13 hours.

Click here to see the GoFundMe and to read more.