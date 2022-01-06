Enhanced security planned at Sandalwood after report of threatening social media statement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Enhanced security measures are planned Friday at Sandalwood High School after administrators received a report of a threatening statement made on social media.

Assistant Principal Rhonda Motley sent a message to parents Thursday evening informing them of the security changes.

“Students reported hearing a person on a live social media feed making a statement threatening violence at our school,” Motley said in her message.

As a result, Sandalwood contacted law enforcement, and on Friday, the school will conduct screenings and bag checks. Additional officers will be at the school.

“We are thankful when students and others share this type of information with us,” Motley said in her message. “See something, say something remains one of the best strategies we have to maintain a safe school community.”