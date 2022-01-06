Man dead, apparent bystander wounded in shooting outside convenience store, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died and another was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening outside a convenience store on Powers Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, said it appears a group of people were standing in front of the convenience store.

“A white SUV and a white sedan pulled up near the gas pumps. A group of individuals exited the vehicles and began firing on the other group,” he said. The vehicles then fled the area.

One man who was rushed to a hospital for treatment died of his injuries, Stephens said. He said another man at the scene transported himself to the same hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

“I think he was an innocent bystander that was in a vehicle in the parking lot during the time of the incident,” Stephens said of the man who drove himself to a hospital.

Stephens said a child was in that car, and the child was not injured.

It’s unclear exactly how many people were involved. Stephens said police were reviewing surveillance footage from the area. He said the act did not appear to be random.

Approximately 70 evidence markers were spotted at the scene.

No suspects were in custody. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.