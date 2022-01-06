One person is dead, one other rescued in fire on Ingram Street

Jacksonville, Fla. – At least one person is dead after an early morning fire in the Rolling Hills neighborhood.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue says crews responded to a house fire in the 7900 block of Ingram Street. The fire broke out around 3:30 Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze was strong and at times they had to pull out for safety.

JFRD fighting fire on Ingram Street (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Firefighters pulled two people out of the home. But add one person has since died. The other person is in the hospital.

According to JFRD, the home is a total loss and expects a portion of Ingram Street to be closed for quite some time.

The state fire marshal is on its way to investigate the cause of the fire.