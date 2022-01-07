DeSantis announces $3.5M for Lake Butler wastewater system improvements

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. – More than $3.5 million has been awarded to Lake Butler to make improvements to the city’s wastewater collection and pumping system to further mitigate infrastructure damage from future storms, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

It’s part of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program, which allows local governments to develop large-scale infrastructure projects to make communities more resilient to future disasters.

“My administration is dedicated to supporting projects that improve infrastructure, increase hurricane preparedness and elevate our rural communities,” DeSantis said. “This investment in Lake Butler will benefit the entire community’s residents, businesses and surrounding natural resources.”

The multi-year and multi-phased wastewater collection system repair and replacement in Lake Butler will improve and harden a master pump station, wastewater force main and provide emergency generators for six pump stations.

Ad

“Making investments in Florida’s infrastructure helps prepare communities like Lake Butler for unpredictable disasters,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “I am proud to stand with Gov. DeSantis as he continues to ensure a resilient future for our state and future generations.”

The proposed improvements to these critical facilities will help ensure that the sanitary sewer collection system and pumping system remain fully operational during severe weather events, natural disasters and prevent future wastewater spills.

About 1,785 residents of Lake Butler will benefit.