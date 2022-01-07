Ribault High assistant principal arrested, accused of official misconduct, aggravated stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County School Board Police on Friday arrested Kenyannya Wilcox, who was serving as an assistant principal at Ribault High School, according to a news release from the district.

According to her arrest report, police say Wilcox is accused of taking part in a scheme to cause “adverse economic impact” to her ex and his current girlfriend.

According to a petition for injunction for protection against stalking obtained by News4JAX, Wilcox’s ex-boyfriend said Wilcox approached him and his girlfriend while at a Jaguars game on Sept. 19. It states Wilcox punched him twice and followed him out of the game, saying she “would cost him his job.”

The ex claimed Wilcox has called his job and his girlfriend’s job to make false allegations against them.

The petition states that Wilcox later showed up at the girlfriend’s sons football game and that after the game, the girlfriend realized her car had been keyed.

A separate petition filed by Wilcox said that she and the man had been dating since Nov. 2020. She said she saw him at the Jaguars game and that he was “rude, nasty and abrasive in my passing.” In the petition, Wilcox claimed his “other girlfriend” attacked her and hit her on the forehead while she was attempting to defend herself and that the ex-boyfriend was hit once because he was in the middle of the fight. Wilcox claims her ex has tarnished her reputation by spreading rumors and is attempting to physically harm her.

Wilcox is facing charges of aggravated stalking, criminal use of personal identification, criminal use of public records information, official misconduct and battery.

A statement from the district reads:

“While we commend the work of our police department, it is disappointing when allegations of this nature arise and lead to arrest. Duval County Public Schools has high expectations for employee conduct, and we will take appropriate action pending the outcome of the case. We are monitoring the judicial process and will conduct a concurrent professional standards review as well. The individual is now assigned to non-school duties.”