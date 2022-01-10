Betty White suffered stroke days before she died

Betty White had a stroke nearly a week before she died, TMZ reported Monday. White’s cause of death is listed as a “cerebrovascular accident” on her death certificate. That is a loss of blood flow to part of the brain.

The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, says Betty White suffered the stroke 6 days before her death.

Sources say she was alert and coherent after the stroke, and died peacefully in her sleep at home.

White died at the age of 99, December 31, 2021, less than 3 weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday.