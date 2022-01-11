Good Samaritan credited with saving 2 from burning trailer on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and woman were seriously hurt in a crash Monday involving a tanker truck on I-95 near Downtown Jacksonville.

News4JAX has since learned that a good Samaritan stopped to help the two who were trapped in the semitruck, according to a woman who was at the scene of the crash, which involved the tanker and a car near the Union Street exit.

Retoiner Denmark and her husband were among others that jumped into action after the crash. She recalls running to someone who was on fire.

“When he finally got it out everyone ran to him,” Denmark said. “...but not knowing that he had another passenger in the truck with him.”

Denmark said that’s when a man named James, dressed in orange, also moved in to help.

“A truck driver had a fire extinguisher, and he came running over to him, and he put him out with the fire extinguisher and then the other passenger came out from nowhere,” Denmark recalled.

A report from the FHP shows two 16-year-old girls were in the car that struck the tanker. Inside the tanker -- a man and woman -- ages 29 and 44. FHP said they were taken to the burn unit in Gainesville.

Denmark wants to find James. She believes if it had not been for his quick thinking the man and woman in the semi may not have survived.

“James is the one that stopped everything, just that brought everything to a standstill with that fire extinguisher,” Denmark said. “James saved their lives.”