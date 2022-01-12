Arrest report: Woman’s body was found in deep freezer of Westside Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Editors note: Some may find the details revealed in this article to be graphic in nature. Discretion advised.

An arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4JAX reveals new information in the death investigation of a woman on Jacksonville’s Westside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the woman was found dead after a man called 911 and told a dispatcher that he had killed someone.

Authorities responded to the address near Wilson Boulevard and Fouraker Road. The arrest report states that Steven McInnis was arrested while loading items into his truck in a driveway.

McInnis, 62, is facing a charge of murder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During a sweep of the home, the report states, a woman’s body was found in a deep freezer in the garage of the home. Investigators noted what appeared to be fresh blood in the master bedroom on the bed, nightstand and floor. The arrest report also notes blood on the kitchen floor and a clump of hair that matches the victim’s hair.

According to the report, a medical examiner responded to the scene and began to investigate. The ME noted a laceration on the victim’s head and signs of strangulation.

Parts of the report have been redacted, but it notes that the suspect told police that (redacted) had recently died and (redacted) was working through someone’s estate, which was causing tension with the woman. It states that the victim called the suspect, saying that she wanted everything he took from the estate back and that she wanted the keys.

After packing up some items, the report states, “He arrived at her house, and let himself in. He stated he usually knocks on the door but this time he did not; and then he found the victim on her bed in her bedroom. He stated that she gave him a ‘mean’ look, which sent him over the edge.”

Much of the next section of the report is redacted, but it notes the suspect then called police and his wife. The identity of the woman whose body was found is unknown.

Kenneth Fishman lives next door . He said he saw investigators at his neighbor’s house Friday evening.

“It was kind of shocking,” Fishman said. “My dogs heard something and my daughter went out to find out what was going on and she saw red lights flashing.”

Fishman said the woman who lived at the home was in her 80s.

“She was a very private person,” Fishman said. “We’d see her periodically. She’d come out in her walker. She’d work on the yard a little bit.”

McInnis is held without bond in the Duval County jail. His next court date is scheduled for Jan 31.