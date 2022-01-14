COVID-19 pediatric hospitalizations in Florida hit new record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Total COVID-19 pediatric hospitalizations in Florida reached a new high, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data posted Friday.

Friday’s update showed there were 237 total pediatric patients confirmed with COVID-19 in the state. The previous high was 235 reported Wednesday.

The federal data also showed Friday that there were 11,160 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida.

Health experts went into the COVID-19 numbers during a UF Health monthly conference call Friday.

Dr. Chirag Patel with UF Health Jacksonville — who was on the call — said, nationally, there have been nearly 200,000 more pediatric COVID-19 cases than there were during the worst five weeks of the delta variant surge.

He also confirmed child hospitalizations are on the rise.

Baptist Health reported Friday that it had 227 COVID-19 patients across its five-hospital system. Of those, 25 were children at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and seven were in the ICU. The pediatric numbers for Wolfson the last three days — 24 on Wednesday, 23 on Thursday and 25 on Friday — are all higher than the highest point in the delta variant surge for Wolfson. The seven children in the ICU matches the highest number for pediatric ICU patients at Wolfson during delta.

Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, said the United States is averaging 800,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, and Florida is averaging about 63,000 new cases per day, fueled mainly by the omicron variant.

As of Friday, UF Health had 138 COVID-19 patients, with 19 in the intensive care unit.

Doctors who discussed the coronavirus during Friday’s call also said they are monitoring research that shows there is a higher probability of children getting a new diabetes diagnosis after contracting the virus.

And they said COVID-19 will probably become similar to the common cold.