Winn Dixie’s new program lowers prices on 150+ of its most-shopped items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winn Dixie says it’s helping customers save on groceries by offering deeper discounts on more than 150 of what the grocery chain considers its most-shopped products.

It comes as grocery stores nationwide are struggling to keep their shelves stocked on some items amid the pandemic, a labor crisis and supply chain issues.

Winn Dixie is calling it its “Down Down” program, which helps customers save more than 15% on average when shopping items that are marked in the store by red signs and tags.

Ruth Sutton said she noticed the savings while shopping at the store at Gateway Plaza.

“I saved $2.98 on my butter, I saved 2 dollars on my Bounty,” Sutton said. “It’ll definitely help -- with the gas prices being as high as they are, we’ll take any help we can get.”

Michael Melvin has been watching his grocery bill climb, and he’s found himself “store hopping” to find deals on what he needs.

“Once people get a hold of it, a lot of people will start coming to Winn Dixie,” Melvin predicted.

“Items in the “Down Down” program will update each season to offer Winn-Dixie customers more savings opportunities with prices that are down and staying down throughout the season on their favorite products,” Winn Dixie says in a news release.

The items include name brands and SE Grocers products, such as:

Juices

Produce

Canned meats

Coffee, cereals and frozen breakfast foods

Pet food

Breads

Cheeses

Meats

Pastas

Chips and snacks

Sauces and condiments

Health and beauty

The grocer says it created the program as consumers can expect to see an increase of 14% on their grocery bills this year.