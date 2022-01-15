1 dead, 5 hurt after argument leads to shooting inside Brunswick club

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – One person is dead and five others were hurt in a mass shooting inside a Brunswick club early Saturday morning, the Brunswick Police Department said.

According to police, an off-duty officer working outside the Bamboo Lounge on Glynn Avenue called for help after they heard several shots from inside the club around 12:30 a.m.

Police said two men got into an argument before pulling guns on each other. Shots were fired by both men leaving six victims ranging in ages of 25 to 52 with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Five victims, four women and one man, were taken to Southeast Georgia Health Systems, one of which died, police said. The name of the person killed was not released pending next of kin notification.

A sixth victim, a man, was transported to an undisclosed medical facility.

The police department did not say anything about possible suspects or arrests.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Carla Futch at (912 )279-2641 or Silent Witness at (912) 267-5516.