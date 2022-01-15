Community remembers legacy of slain Fernandina Beach pet sitter

FERNANDINA BEACH Fla. – The Fernandina Beach community gathered to memorialize beloved pet sitter and friend Colleen Potts.

Potts was found dead in a home where she was pet sitting in October.

The service aimed to keep her memory alive and remember a life well-lived in the hope those she left behind will carry on her legacy.

The final gathering was held at the Memorial United Methodist Church and also served as an occasion to thank this community for their support through this tragedy.

During the service, friends shared memories of Colleen Potts. They talked about her love for animals and righteous spirit.

It’s been more than 80 days since she was found dead in a home in Fernandina Beach.

Just a month ago, police arrested a man they believe is responsible for it.

Melinda Prevatt regularly hired Potts to watch her pets. Prevatt said Potts quickly became a close friend.

“The outpouring of love from the community that joined together to help support the family, to help support law enforcement to keep her memory alive was astounding. That humanity in the community and that love and kindness is the legacy she leaves behind and we hope is paid forward,” she said.

Prevatt said they spread her ashes in the ocean a few weeks back.

In lieu of flowers, the family is taking donations through the Nassau County Humane Society.