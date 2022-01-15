60º
Deputies: No arrests made after man shot, killed in Middleburg confrontation

Emily Boyer

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A man has died after he was involved in a confrontation with “involved parties” on Friday in Middleburg, according to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Angora Street near Aster Avenue sometime Friday night, though the Sheriff’s Office’s release did not give a precise time.

The release says the man who died came to the intersection to confront involved parties. Witnesses told police and apparent video surveillance showed, during that confrontation, the man pointed a gun at the other(s). Someone then shot the man. After, they began performing CPR on him, but he died at the scene, according to police.

It’s not clear if the other people involved shot the man with his own gun or there was a second gun. No word on how old the man who died was or what the confrontation was about. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

News4JAX sent additional questions to the Sheriff’s Office. We’re waiting to hear back.

