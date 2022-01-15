Inmate dies in Columbia County Jail after suspected medical issue

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of an inmate at the Columbia County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate died as a result of a medical issue without foul play. The Sheriff’s Office did not say what time the death occurred, but a person claiming to be a family member of the inmate told News4JAX the inmate died Saturday morning after having a seizure and that a lack of medical staff at the jail played into it.

The Sheriff’s Office was not able to provide the exact cause of death as the investigation is still active. The identity of the inmate is not being released until all family notifications are completed, the release said.

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “We are deeply saddened by this as we always try to provide the best care we can for our inmates. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the inmate’s family.”

Ad

News4JAX is working to find out if the jail had adequate medical personnel or if the facility, like most workplaces across the country, is understaffed due to employee shortages or COVID-19 sickouts.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation as is standard procedure in inmate deaths.