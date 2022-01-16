JSO finds person dead with gunshot wound on Northside

Jacksonville, Fla. – One person is dead after an apparent shooting at 4100 Brentwood Ave., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol officers responded to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. regarding shots fired. Upon arrival, they found one person dead with at least one gunshot wound. Two other victims were found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The surviving victims were transported to a local hospital. According to JSO, all victims were between their late teens and early twenties.

Homicide and Crime scene detectives are currently on scene conducting an investigation and looking to identify the deceased victim. They are also searching the neighborhood for potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call JSO at (630-0500) or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You can also provide information online at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.