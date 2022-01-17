St. Augustine man dies in I-95 crash involving semi-truck

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Augustine man died following a Sunday night crash on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-truck that was driving south around 10:30 p.m. collided with the rear of an SUV being driven by the 54-year-old man.

The SUV then traveled off the road to the right side and overturned multiple times coming to final rest in the treeline. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene, FHP said.

No other details were immediately available.