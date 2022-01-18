Beware of St. Johns County jury duty scam

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Scam artists are trying to trick St. Johns County residents.

The St. Johns County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office is warning residents about fraudulent phone calls from scammers claiming to be representatives of the Clerk’s office or law enforcement.

Many scammers claim that the individual has missed jury duty and must make immediate payment to avoid penalties. In some cases, the scammer indicates a warrant has been issued for the resident’s arrest and requests the individual to provide personal information, such as Social Security number and date of birth for verification. Additionally, some scammers seek payment of a bond or fine for failure to appear for jury duty.

Clerk’s office employees will never phone a resident to request payment for failure to appear. Failure to appear for jury duty requires attendance in court prior to any penalties being imposed, which would be ordered by a judge. When residents don’t respond to a summons for jury duty, they are contacted through an official letter from the St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

So, if you get a call from someone claiming to be from the St. Johns County Clerk of Circuit Court who wants money, hang up the telephone. Give them no information and report the incident to the Florida Office of the Attorney General at 866-9NOSCAM (866-966-7226).

For questions regarding jury duty in St. Johns County, call 904-819-3629.