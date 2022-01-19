JSO investigating after shots fired in Walmart parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Wednesday evening after reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of a Walmart located on Philips Highway.

Multiple areas of the parking lot at the Walmart near Emerson Street were taped off around 5:30 p.m and six JSO vehicles were on the scene.

RIGHT NOW | @JSOPIO is investigating multiple gunshots that were fired in the parking lot of the Walmart on Phillips Hwy. Two sections of the parking lot are taped off and several police units are on scene. Few details available right now. #News4JAX @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/HjvUk6aYcT — Joe McLean (@JoeMcLeanNews) January 19, 2022

An officer there told News4JAX that JSO was investigating a shooting and there were multiple shell casings on the pavement with markers next to them.

No other information was immediately available.

News4JAX is working to learn more about what happened.