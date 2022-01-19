58º
JSO investigating after shots fired in Walmart parking lot

Joe McLean, Reporter

JSO investigating possible shooting at Walmart store located on Philips Highway. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating Wednesday evening after reports of shots being fired in the parking lot of a Walmart located on Philips Highway.

Multiple areas of the parking lot at the Walmart near Emerson Street were taped off around 5:30 p.m and six JSO vehicles were on the scene.

An officer there told News4JAX that JSO was investigating a shooting and there were multiple shell casings on the pavement with markers next to them.

No other information was immediately available.

News4JAX is working to learn more about what happened.

