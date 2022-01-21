2 theft suspects arrested after Mercedes crashes into pole, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two theft suspects were arrested following a crash Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened sometime before 3 p.m. on Morton Street near the intersection of St. Augustine Road and University Boulevard.

A public information officer for JSO told News4JAX that two people had just stolen something from the CVS on St. Augustine Road and crashed into a pole.

When News4JAX arrived at the scene, the Mercedes-Benz sedan was upside down, lying on its roof, and the pole was bent and leaning over. Police could also be seen putting two men in handcuffs in a cruiser.