Baker County Sheriff’s Office IDs man dead following exchange of gunfire with deputies

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the name of the man who died following an exchange of gunfire with deputies on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Hunter Combs.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, he was on probation from a 2020 arrest on charges of armed delivery of drugs and gun theft.

Baker County court records show he has prior arrests on charges of aggravated assault and dealing in stolen property.

It’s still unclear what led to the shootout but News4JAX was told deputies were looking for him.

According to Undersheriff Randy Crews, with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies in the Baxter area of Baker County encountered someone, and there was an exchange of gunfire. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near County Road 127 and Florida State Road 2, at the John M. Bethea State Forest.

Crews said it’s unclear how the man died. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation.

Investigators were spotted searching an area near railroad tracks and a service road.

According to Crews, three deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. No deputies were injured.