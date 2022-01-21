Florida unemployment rate drops to 4.4% in December

TALLAHASSEE – Florida unemployment dropped a tenth of a percent to 4.4% in December.

With 29,000 new people in the workforce, it marks the fourteenth straight month of job gains that now surpass the number of people working before the pandemic began.

The state gained more than 479,000 new jobs, a 5.6% growth. Florida will update these numbers again in March.

Chief economist Adrianne Johnson said the numbers bode well for 2022.

“We are seeing a lot of growth in high-wage industries, we’re diversifying our economy,” Johnson said. “All of that is a strong picture, and I think it sets us up for a strong 2022.″

Miami-Dade County had the lowest unemployment among major metropolitan markets at 1.4%.