Large law enforcement presence reported in Baxter area of Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple News4JAX viewers are reporting a heavy presence of law enforcement officials in the Baxter area of Baker County.

As reported by The Baker County Press, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called to investigate a death. He told the newspaper that there were no reports of injured deputies.

Additional details have not been provided, and News4JAX has requested information from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. This article will be updated when new details becomes available.