Missing Daytona Beach boy fell asleep in bed of pickup, found safe in Jacksonville, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police said a missing 11-year-old Daytona Beach boy was found safe in the Jacksonville area Friday morning after he fell asleep in the bed of a pickup truck, according to News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando.

Daytona Beach police said Friday that the boy left his house on Thursday and somehow ended up in the bed of the pickup.

The driver, unaware the boy was in the truck, traveled to Jacksonville on Friday and discovered the boy when he arrived, police said.

The driver called police, and the boy was reunited with his family.

Earlier Friday, Daytona Beach police tweeted that the boy disappeared after last being seen around sunset Thursday on North Wild Olive Avenue.

Editor’s note: News4JAX has decided not to name the boy and show his photo because he is no longer missing and was found safe.