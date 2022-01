Jacksonville, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue put out a fire at a vacant home in Biltmore near the intersection of Old Kings Rd and Lane Ave.

According to JFRD, the fire started a little after 4:30 a.m. and was extinguished before 5 a.m.

There were no injuries to firefighters or neighbors. The State Fire Marshall is investigating but does not know how the fire started at this point.

JSO originally blocked off the area due to narrow roadways, but it is now open.