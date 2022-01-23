2 people dead after pair of car and bicycle crashes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have died in two, unrelated car and bicycle crashes in Clay County on Saturday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the first crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. at night on North Mimosa Avenue near County Road 218 in Middleburg. Investigators said the driver of a pick-up truck hit a bicyclist and fled the scene. The bicyclist died before reaching the hospital.

FHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward immediately. The northbound lane of North Mimosa Avenue is blocked.

The second crash happened about 30 minutes later at the intersection of Old Jennings Road and Long Bay Road. FHP investigators are still working to learn what happened but said the bicyclist and a vehicle collided, killing the bicyclist.

The driver involved accident stopped and is cooperating with the police.

Drivers may encounter some roadblocks in the area. Expect delays and prepare to slow down.

