Red Cross is helping seven people after Sunday morning house fire

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Will Wodka, Producer

JFRD on scene of house fire on Prospect Street (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven people including three kids are getting help after a Sunday morning fire on the city’s westside.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue says the call came in before 8 a.m. Sunday morning for a house fire on Prospect Street. Crews were able to rescue three adults and four children.

According to Eric Prosswimmer, this may have been an electrical fire that started near the kitchen. Electrical power to the home has since been turned off.

The fire was put out shortly after crews arrived. The Red Cross says it is helping the seven people involved. JFRD says no one was hurt.

