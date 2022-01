HILLIARD, Fla. – A 56-year-old man in Hilliard claimed a $1 million prize after playing the Powerball Draw game, according to a news release Monday from the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Powerball number.

The Hilliard man purchased his ticket for the Jan. 1 drawing from the Jack Rabbit Food Mart on County Road 108.

The retailer gets a $1,000 commission bonus for selling the winning ticket.