Man killed in single vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were sent to the scene of a crash Monday night on Roosevelt Boulevard near the intersection of Park Street.

According to Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, a man who was driving an SUV southbound at about 7 p.m. on Roosevelt was speeding and lost control of his vehicle. The SUV, Mana said, crossed a median and overturned.

Mana said the driver was transported from the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. He died upon arrival at a hospital.

Northbound Roosevelt Boulevard was closed from Blanding Boulevard to Park Street. Detours were put in place to help drivers get through the area.