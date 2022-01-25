OSHA formally withdrawing COVID-19 workplace shot-or-test mandate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it’s withdrawing its COVID-19 shot-or-test rule for workers at large companies.

In comes in wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s move earlier this month to block the rule, stopping a push by the Biden administration to boost the nation’s vaccination rate.

The emergency standard was issued on Nov. 5, 2021, to protected unvaccinated employees of large employers with 100 or more employees from workplace exposure to the virus. The withdrawal is effective Wednesday.

“Although OSHA is withdrawing the vaccination and testing ETS (Emergency Temporary Standard) as an enforceable emergency temporary standard, the agency is not withdrawing the ETS as a proposed rule. The agency is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard. OSHA strongly encourages vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace,” OSHA writes in a statement.

The rule would have affected some 80 million people. There would’ve been exceptions for people with religious objections.