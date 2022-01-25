3 hospitalized in fire at home on West 13th Street, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters were sent to extinguish a fire Monday night at a home on West 13th Street, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

According to Captain Eric Prosswimmer, with JFRD, arriving crews knew one person was trapped upstairs and needed rescuing.

“We were met with a person on the ground outside in front of the house and then there was a third person who’s trying to assist in saving people,” he said.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Prosswimmer said two were believed to have serious injuries. He said they were being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire. The house appeared to be a total loss, Prosswimmer said.