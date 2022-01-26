Redistricting town hall meeting to take place at Ed White High

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s growth in the past years could likely have an impact on who represents you on the Jacksonville City Council and Duval County School Board.

The city has added more than 100,000 people in the last 10 years, and that is why boundary lines will change.

For the past several months, several City Council and School Board members have been working to redraw those lines for districts.

On Thursday, a town hall meeting to get public input will take place on the Westside at the Ed White High School auditorium located at 1700 Old Middleburg Road in Jacksonville. It is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. During the meeting, maps will be shown and the public will be allowed to speak.

Other town hall meetings will take place in other areas of Jacksonville:

Thursday, Feb. 3, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Atlantic Coast High School at 9735 R.G. Skinner Parkway

Thursday, Feb. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: First Coast High School at 590 Duval Station Road

Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: William Raines High School at 3663 Raines Avenue

The City Council will vote on the new boundaries later this year.