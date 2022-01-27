Cement truck driver killed in Nocatee crash, FHP says

The driver of a cement truck was killed late Thursday morning when the vehicle flipped over in the Nocatee area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP website shows the crash happened shortly before noon at Nocatee Parkway and U.S. Highway 1.

Troopers continue to investigate.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue also responded to the crash, as well as a separate crash Thursday morning at County Road 210 West and South Hampton Club Way. Troopers said multiple injuries, including one that’s life-threatening, were reported in that crash.