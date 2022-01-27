Kimberly Kessler faces life sentence in Joleen Cummings’ killing

Kimberly Kessler is expected in court for her sentencing hearing. It took a jury just over an hour to convict her last month.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Kimberly Kessler is facing a mandatory punishment of life in prison when she’s sentenced Thursday for the murder of her hair salon co-worker Joleen Cummings.

One of the big questions is whether Kessler will physically be inside the courtroom. She was not present for even one day of her trial because of outbursts.

Kessler was found guilty in December of first-degree murder in the death of Cummings, a Nassau County mother of three who vanished in 2018. Her remains have never been found.

For Cummings’ mother, Ann Johnson, the verdict was the justice she had been praying for in the three and a half years following her 34-year-old daughter’s disappearance, but she pleaded with Kessler to reveal where her daughter’s remains are so she can lay her to rest.

Ad

“If you could find it in your heart to tell us the remains of my daughter, where are the remains of my daughter? Give us some closure. I am asking you from one mother to another,” Johnson said.

Johnson is expected to give a victim impact statement at Kessler’s sentencing hearing, which is set for 1:30 p.m.

During the trial, prosecutors focused heavily on blood and DNA evidence found inside the Tangles hair salon, other evidence found inside Kessler’s car and storage unit, plus her internet searches which included “female murderers by country,” “Florida female murderers,” and “Joleen Cummings no body no crime.” And also the fact that Joleen Cummings had not been seen or heard from in over three years.

RELATED: Juror: DNA, internet searches & attempt to clean crime scene sealed Kimberly Kessler’s fate

Ad

The defense said the women got into an argument over drugs in the workplace.

Sheriff Bill Leeper also said one person helped solve the case: Cummings.

“She left her blood and she left her DNA, and that’s what got her. That’s what helped us close this case out,” he said. “I don’t believe that for one second that Kimberly Kessler, or whatever name she is going by today, I don’t believe this is her first murder. I don’t at all.”

News4JAX has reported on her history of using fake names — 17 different names in total.

Kessler was also found guilty of theft because she was seen on surveillance dumping Cummings’ vehicle in a parking lot the night she was last seen alive.

The case faced years of legal delays, including Kessler being found not competent for trial before that decision was reversed.