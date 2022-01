One person was killed and five other people were injured in a crash Thursday morning at County Road 210 West and South Hampton Club Way, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two more people have died after a crash Thursday morning at County Road 210 West and South Hampton Club Way, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

That raises the number of people killed in the crash to three, according to authorities.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue said three other people were injured.

The crash was reported about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It appeared a truck carrying sheetrock flipped over on its side.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.