Cold night shelters opening as temperatures drop

With low temperatures forecasted over the next few days, City Rescue Mission will expand its overnight services to people in need of safe and warm shelter, the nonprofit in downtown Jacksonville said Friday.

“As the weather turns colder, we will not turn anyone away,” said Paul Stasi, CRM executive director. “We want to make sure that our neighbors in need have a warm shelter and a hot meal.”

Those seeking shelter may check in to CRM’s New Life Inn at 234 West State Street in Jacksonville beginning at 2:30 p.m. each day. All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

CRM said all guests will be required to partake in an instant COVID-19 test in the lobby prior to entry and adhere to any safety precautions. Quarantine is available for anyone who tests positive, CRM said.

In Gainesville, city officials said the city’s Cold Night Shelter Program will be activated due to the anticipation of temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit during the evening hours Friday through Monday. The city said the program is expected to remain in effect until overnight low temperatures rise above 45 degrees.

St. Francis House and GRACE Marketplace provide CNS services to people in need of shelter as long as overnight temperatures remain below 45 degrees. The CNS Program providers serve additional persons in need of shelter so that families and individuals desiring shelter will have a warm place to stay. St. Francis House provides temporary shelter that is appropriate for families, women and children. GRACE Marketplace primarily serves individual adults.

The program normally runs from Nov. 1 through March 31.