Team of top executives helps build homes as part of Beaches Habitat for Humanity event

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Habitat for Humanity held its third annual CEO Build event Friday.

A team of some of the top executives in Jacksonville helped build four homes in Haywood Estates II, a 12-home community near Mayport Road.

A total of 24 leaders participated.

Each company is making a financial contribution to support the construction of homes for qualified local families in need of an affordable place to live.

“We open up what we call family selection, and we invite people to apply,” explained Curtis Ford, president and CEO of Beaches Habitat. “And we choose our homeowners based on need and based on income.”

Friday’s participants helped build two wheelchair ramps for residents with physical disabilities and finish interior painting, as well as various other tasks to help complete construction on the four homes.

“We have actually installed a track system within the house for a child to be able to exit the wheelchair and move about the house,” Ford said.

Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser also attended the event.

Dubin Clark & Company is matching all donations up to $75,000. The proceeds from the event will fund Beaches Habitat’s next home construction project, a two-story single-family home to be built on Edgar Street in Atlantic Beach.