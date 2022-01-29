Police: Man flees minor crash scene, truck overturns, kills him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died after his truck overturned while he fled the scene of a minor crash Friday night on Sunbeam Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said it happened around 7:43 p.m. He said the collision happened near the intersection of Sunbeam and Craven roads.

According to Mana, the driver of a Chevy truck rear-ended a sedan.

“It was a very minor crash,” he said. “Unfortunately, the driver of the Chevy Silverado fled the scene, did not want to stop and exchange paperwork.”

Mana said the driver got about three-quarters of a mile away, when the driver lost control and struck several fences and concrete barriers. The truck overturned, and the man died at the scene, Mana said.

According to Mana, impairment is believed to be a factor.

The crash blocked Craven Road to Old Spanish Trail.